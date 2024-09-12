Open Menu

BISE Swat Announces Intermediate Results 2024

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 12, 2024 | 04:00 PM

BISE Swat announces intermediate results 2024

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) The board of Intermediate and Secondary education Swat has announced the intermediate examination results for the academic year 2024.

The overall results were topped by Hafeeza Ali, a student of Tipu Model school Kabal, who secured 1132 marks while the second position was clinched by Junaid Khan, a student of Governor Degree College Mingora with 1125 marks while the third position was bagged by Sara Ali who is the student of Swat Public School Mingora with 1121 marks.

In the pre-engineering group, Muhammad Bashir Khan of Swat Cadet College with 1061 marks clinched first position, Farooq Shah of Government Higher Secondary School Mingora with 1058 marks stood second and Javed Khan of Cadet College Swat secured third position.

In Computer Science Group, Farhat Khan with 1081 marks from Govt College Mingora gabbed first position, Syed Rizwan Shah of Government Degree College Swat Mingora with 998 marks stood second, and Moniza of Government post-graduate college Saidu Sharif Swat with 990 marks has clinched third position respectively.

Related Topics

Governor Swat Student Saidu Mingora Junaid Khan BISE From Government

Recent Stories

Royal Saudi Naval Forces Delegation Visits Pakista ..

Royal Saudi Naval Forces Delegation Visits Pakistan Navy Led Ctf-150 at Bahrain

30 minutes ago
 Economic projects in participation of Afghanistan ..

Economic projects in participation of Afghanistan move forward to practical impl ..

32 minutes ago
 Impact of AI in Education on Teaching and Student ..

Impact of AI in Education on Teaching and Student Success

46 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 September 202 ..

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 September 2024

7 hours ago
 Fazl rejects goat’s offer, says JUI-F part of op ..

Fazl rejects goat’s offer, says JUI-F part of opposition

22 hours ago
Saudi envoy lauds Pakistan for introducing economi ..

Saudi envoy lauds Pakistan for introducing economic reforms

22 hours ago
 Apple’s New Rival? Infinix Plans to Release the ..

Apple’s New Rival? Infinix Plans to Release the World’s Thinnest 6mm Phone!

23 hours ago
 Malaika Arora's father commits suicide in Mumbai

Malaika Arora's father commits suicide in Mumbai

1 day ago
 Strong earthquake felt in various cities across Pa ..

Strong earthquake felt in various cities across Pakistan

1 day ago
 Govt limits pension duration for eligible families ..

Govt limits pension duration for eligible families for 10 years

1 day ago
 Death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam being observed t ..

Death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam being observed today

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan