BISE Swat announces intermediate results 2024

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) The board of Intermediate and Secondary education Swat has announced the intermediate examination results for the academic year 2024.

The overall results were topped by Hafeeza Ali, a student of Tipu Model school Kabal, who secured 1132 marks while the second position was clinched by Junaid Khan, a student of Governor Degree College Mingora with 1125 marks while the third position was bagged by Sara Ali who is the student of Swat Public School Mingora with 1121 marks.

In the pre-engineering group, Muhammad Bashir Khan of Swat Cadet College with 1061 marks clinched first position, Farooq Shah of Government Higher Secondary School Mingora with 1058 marks stood second and Javed Khan of Cadet College Swat secured third position.

In Computer Science Group, Farhat Khan with 1081 marks from Govt College Mingora gabbed first position, Syed Rizwan Shah of Government Degree College Swat Mingora with 998 marks stood second, and Moniza of Government post-graduate college Saidu Sharif Swat with 990 marks has clinched third position respectively.