BISE to announce inter results on October 20

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :Board of Intermediate & Secondary education (BISE) Faisalabad will announce results of annual intermediate (2nd year) examinations 2022 on October 20, 2022.

According to Secretary BISE Dr Saleem Taqi Shah, all necessary arrangements had been completed to announce results of inter (2nd year) exams.

He said that the results would be announced in a formal ceremony whereas the candidates could download it from board website www.bisefsd.edu.pk after 10 a.m.

He said that results gazette would be available in CDs after payment of Rs.200 per CD.

The result CD would be provided through UBL Kotwali Road branch and UBL board branch.

More information in this regard could be obtained from Controller Examinations Dr MuhammadZafar Ali through telephone number 041-2517710, he added.