Open Menu

BISE To Announce Inter Results On Sep 12

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 23, 2023 | 02:40 PM

BISE to announce Inter results on Sep 12

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) decided to announce results of Intermediate (2nd year) Examinations 2023 here on September 12, 2023.

A spokesman of education board said here on Wednesday that all necessary arrangements were being completed to announce results of Inter (12 class) on September 12 followed by the results of Inter (11th class) Exams on October 10, 2023.

Related Topics

Education BISE September October All

Recent Stories

UAE President issues law on Abu Dhabi&#039;s punit ..

UAE President issues law on Abu Dhabi&#039;s punitive, correctional establishmen ..

13 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs launches social initiative for labor ..

Dubai Customs launches social initiative for laborers

28 minutes ago
 GCC revealed as top export and re-export market fo ..

GCC revealed as top export and re-export market for Dubai Chamber of Commerce me ..

28 minutes ago
 Caretaker govt, IMF discuss strategy to mitigate c ..

Caretaker govt, IMF discuss strategy to mitigate circular debt in gas sector

39 minutes ago
 Geostrategic collaboration Exploring the Pak-China ..

Geostrategic collaboration Exploring the Pak-China-Iran Nexus.Trilateral command ..

45 minutes ago
 Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah leads UAE delegation to So ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah leads UAE delegation to South Africa for 15th BRICS Summ ..

58 minutes ago
Sultan AlNeyadi participates in cardiovascular stu ..

Sultan AlNeyadi participates in cardiovascular study to examine cardiorespirator ..

58 minutes ago
 SC takes up Imran Khan's appeal against IHC order ..

SC takes up Imran Khan's appeal against IHC order in Thoshakhana case

59 minutes ago
 Rupee continues decline amidst economic uncertaint ..

Rupee continues decline amidst economic uncertainty

1 hour ago
 Peaceful transition of power top priority, says PM ..

Peaceful transition of power top priority, says PM Kakar

1 hour ago
 Pakistan clinch dominant victory over Afghanistan ..

Pakistan clinch dominant victory over Afghanistan in first ODI

2 hours ago
 JIT to forensically test audio recordings linked t ..

JIT to forensically test audio recordings linked to former first lady Bushra Bib ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan