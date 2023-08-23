BISE to announce Inter results on Sep 12

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) decided to announce results of Intermediate (2nd year) Examinations 2023 here on September 12, 2023.

A spokesman of education board said here on Wednesday that all necessary arrangements were being completed to announce results of Inter (12 class) on September 12 followed by the results of Inter (11th class) Exams on October 10, 2023.