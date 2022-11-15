UrduPoint.com

BISE To Announce Intermediate Results On Nov 17

Muhammad Irfan Published November 15, 2022 | 12:20 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2022 ) :Board of Intermediate & Secondary education (BISE) Sargodha will announce results of Annual Intermediate (Part-1) Examinations on November 17, 2022 (Thursday).

Talking to APP on Monday, Secretary BISE Dr Mohsin Abbas said that the results would be announced in a formal ceremony to be arranged at board auditorium at 10 am on November 17.

He said that Divisional Commissioner Sargodha/Chairperson BISE Maryam Khan was expected to grace the occasion as chief guest and he would also upload the Inter (Part-1) results on board website by pushing button on a laptop.

He said that result gazette would be available in CDs which could be purchased after depositing Rs200 in UBL board Branch.

The students could also download their results from board website www.bisesgd.edu.pk after 10 am while more information in this regard could be obtained from Controller Exams Riaz Qadeer through by contacting him through telephone, he added.

