FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2023 ) :The Board of Intermediate & Secondary education (BISE) Faisalabad will announce results of the First Annual Matriculation (SSC) Examination 2023 on July 31, 2023.

A spokesman for the board said on Saturday that the 10th class results would be announced on July 31, and 9th class results on August 22, 2023.