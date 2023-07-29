Open Menu

BISE To Announce Matric Result On Monday

Faizan Hashmi Published July 29, 2023 | 07:30 PM

BISE to announce Matric result on Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2023 ) :Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Faisalabad will announce results of first annual Matriculation (SSC) Examination 2023 here on Monday (July 31, 2023).

According to a spokesman of the education board, all necessary arrangements have been completed to announce the Matric results.

The result gazette would be available in CDs whereas the same could also be downloaded from board website www.bisefsd.edu.pk after announcement of the result, he added.

