BISE to announce matric results on 31st

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2022 ) :The Board of Intermediate & Secondary education (BISE) Faisalabad has decided to announce results of Matric examinations 2022 on August 31 followed by results of class 9 exams on September 19.

Secretary BISE Dr Saleem Taqi Shah, in a statement here on Saturday, said that the results would be announced during formal ceremonies whereas results would also be available on board website www.bisefsd.edu.pk on the same day.

He said the BISE would also provide result gazettes on CD after payment of Rs 200 per copy.

More information might be obtained from Controller Examinations Dr Muhammad Zafar Alithrough telephone number 041-2517710, he added.