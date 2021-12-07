UrduPoint.com

BISE To Announce Result Of HSC Part II Exam On Dec 10

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 07th December 2021 | 10:50 PM

BISE to announce result of HSC part II Exam on Dec 10

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2021 ) :The board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Hyderabad Tuesday decided to announce the result of HSC part II annual examination-2021 on Friday (Dec 10).

According to Controller Examinations Dr Masroor Ahmed Zai, the result of Higher Secondary Certificate part II (Pre Medical, Pre Engineering and Science General Groups) will be announced on December 10.

