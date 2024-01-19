BISE to announce result of oriental Languages on Jan 19

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) The board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Hyderabad has decided to announce the result of oriental languages 2023 on Friday (January 19)at 5:00pm.

According to Controller Examinations Dr Masroor Ahmed Zai, the result of oriental languages will be announced on January 19.

