BISE To Announce Result Of Oriental Languages On Jan 19
Faizan Hashmi Published January 19, 2024 | 04:40 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) The board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Hyderabad has decided to announce the result of oriental languages 2023 on Friday (January 19)at 5:00pm.
According to Controller Examinations Dr Masroor Ahmed Zai, the result of oriental languages will be announced on January 19.
