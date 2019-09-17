BISE to announce result of Oriental Sciences on Thursday

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, Sept 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) ::Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Faisalabad will announce result of Oriental Sciences (Uloom-e-Sharqiyya) Annual Examination 2019 on Thursday (September 19).

According to controller examinations Shehnaz Alvi here on Tuesday, the result would be uploaded at board website www.bisefsd.edu.pk at 10:10 a.m. and the result cards would be dispatched to all candidates at their given postal addresses.

However, the candidates should contact Inter Branch of the board if they failed to receive their cards till September 25, she added.