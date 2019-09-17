UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

BISE To Announce Result Of Oriental Sciences On Thursday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 17th September 2019 | 04:20 PM

BISE to announce result of Oriental Sciences on Thursday

FAISALABAD, Sept 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) ::Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Faisalabad will announce result of Oriental Sciences (Uloom-e-Sharqiyya) Annual Examination 2019 on Thursday (September 19).

According to controller examinations Shehnaz Alvi here on Tuesday, the result would be uploaded at board website www.bisefsd.edu.pk at 10:10 a.m. and the result cards would be dispatched to all candidates at their given postal addresses.

However, the candidates should contact Inter Branch of the board if they failed to receive their cards till September 25, she added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad BISE September 2019 All

Recent Stories

UAE takes part in IAEA General Conference; discuss ..

1 hour ago

Arab Women Sports Tournament 2020 to kick off in F ..

1 hour ago

COMSATS University And The Abdus Salam Internation ..

1 hour ago

Dubai to host Government Foresight Summit

1 hour ago

Ajman Crown Prince, New Zealand Ambassador review ..

3 hours ago

OFID approves US$318m for operations in developing ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.