UrduPoint.com

BISE To Announce SCC Part -I Result On Sept 19

Sumaira FH Published September 17, 2022 | 04:00 PM

BISE to announce SCC part -I result on Sept 19

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2022 ) :Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Sargodha will announce the results for matriculation part-I on September 19, Monday.

According to BISE sources, the result announcement ceremony will be held at the board'soffice while results will also be available on website www.bisesargodha.edu.pk.

Candidates can also get their results related information after sending SMS on 800920.

