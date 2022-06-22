BISE to conduct Intermediate examinations from July 6

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :The board of Intermediate and Secondary Examination (BISE), Bahawalpur will be conducting Intermediate (First Part-Annual) examinations from July 6, 2022.

According to a press release issued here, Controller Examinations, BISE Bahawalpur, Asma Qasim said that total 66,382 candidates will be appearing in Intermediate (Part-1 Annual) examinations to be commenced from Wednesday, July 6, 2022, adding that for them, 169 examinations centres had been established in three districts of Bahawalpur division.

She said that regular candidates would collect their roll number slips from their educational institutions concerned while roll slips of the private candidates had been dispatched to their residential address.

The candidates can contact Assistant Controller Examinations at phone number 062-9255091 or visit website www.bisebwp.edu.pk for further details.