UrduPoint.com

BISE To Conduct Intermediate Examinations From July 6

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 22, 2022 | 05:30 PM

BISE to conduct Intermediate examinations from July 6

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :The board of Intermediate and Secondary Examination (BISE), Bahawalpur will be conducting Intermediate (First Part-Annual) examinations from July 6, 2022.

According to a press release issued here, Controller Examinations, BISE Bahawalpur, Asma Qasim said that total 66,382 candidates will be appearing in Intermediate (Part-1 Annual) examinations to be commenced from Wednesday, July 6, 2022, adding that for them, 169 examinations centres had been established in three districts of Bahawalpur division.

She said that regular candidates would collect their roll number slips from their educational institutions concerned while roll slips of the private candidates had been dispatched to their residential address.

The candidates can contact Assistant Controller Examinations at phone number 062-9255091 or visit website www.bisebwp.edu.pk for further details.

Related Topics

Visit Bahawalpur BISE July From

Recent Stories

Dua Zahra's father appeals SC to bar her daughter ..

Dua Zahra's father appeals SC to bar her daughter from flying abroad

17 minutes ago
 NA continues discussion on budget for next fiscal ..

NA continues discussion on budget for next fiscal year

30 minutes ago
 LHC disposes of Meera's appeal against verdict abo ..

LHC disposes of Meera's appeal against verdict about her marriage with Atiq-ur-R ..

35 minutes ago
 England to play 7 T20Is against Pakistan in Karach ..

England to play 7 T20Is against Pakistan in Karachi, Lahore, and Multan

44 minutes ago
 Moonis Elahi gets interim bail in money laundering ..

Moonis Elahi gets interim bail in money laundering case

1 hour ago
 Oil and gas reserves discovered in Punjab and Sind ..

Oil and gas reserves discovered in Punjab and Sindh

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.