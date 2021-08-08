BISE to conduct SSC part-I annual exams from Aug 10 to 13

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) :board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Hyderabad here Sunday announced to conduct Secondary school Certificate part-1 (Class IX) annual examinations 2021 from August 10.

According to notification issued here by the Controller Exams Dr.

Masroor Ahmed Zai, SSC part -1 (Class IX) examinations based on the new condensed syllabus of elective subjects will be held from August 10 to 13.

The elective papers of Science Group will be held in the morning from 9:30 am to 11:30 am while general group papers will be held from 2 pm to 4 pm.

All candidates have been advised to keep in contact with respective schools for confirmation of their centers.