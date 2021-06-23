UrduPoint.com
BISE To Conduct SSC Part-II Annual Examination 2021 From July 5

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 08:23 PM

BISE to conduct SSC Part-II annual examination 2021 from July 5

The Controller Examinations Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Hyderabad Dr.Masroor Ahmed zai has announced the schedule of the Secondary School Certificate part-II (Class X) annual examination (Elective papers)2021

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :The Controller Examinations board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Hyderabad Dr.Masroor Ahmed zai has announced the schedule of the Secondary school Certificate part-II (Class X) annual examination (Elective papers) 2021.

According to the notification, SSC part 2 annual examination based on condensed syllabus for regular regular candidates would be held with effect from July 5.

Ex candidates, improvement of grades, additional qualification, change of group were not allowed to appear in this examination.

However, a separate time table would be issued after SSC part 2 annual examination 2021,a notification stated.

The practical examinations would start after Secondary School Certificate Part-2 (Class X) annual examination 2021 and separate notification would be issued later on.

As per the time table, elective papers of SSC Part-2 (Class X) Science, Commerce and Humanities groups would be held simultaneously in morning and evening shifts and all papers would be of 2 hour duration as per the decision of the Education Department,Government of Sindh.

