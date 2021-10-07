UrduPoint.com

BISE To Declare Inter, Matric Results In October

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 06:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) would announce result of HSSC examination (Second year) on October 9 and of Matric on Oct 18.

An official source of education department told APP on Thursday that Punjab Boards Committee of Chairmen (PBCC) in its online meeting , had finalized the dates of the results.

He informed that candidates can visit BISE website www.bisemultan.edu.pk or send SMS on 0800293 to know their results on the given dates.

HSSC (part-I)annual 2021 and SSC (Part-I) 2021 would also be declared in last week of October and first week of November respectively, he stated.

The aspirants could also contact at one window center or with PRO at 061-9210029 and 061-9210125 for further details, he concluded.

