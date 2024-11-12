Open Menu

BISE To Distribute Prizes Among Position Holders On Nov 18

Sumaira FH Published November 12, 2024 | 04:30 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) board of Intermediate & Secondary education (BISE) Faisalabad will distribute

prizes among the position holders of Inter-Collegiate sports Session 2023-24 (boys)

here on November 18.

BISE Secretary Dr Habib-ur-Rehman said on Tuesday that Divisional Commissioner/Chairperson

BISE Madam Silwat Saeed would preside over the prize distribution ceremony and

give away prizes and medals among position holders.

The prize distribution ceremony would commence at 10 a.m. in the BISE Auditorium

where heads of various educational institutions would participate. More information

in this regard could be obtained from the office of Director Sports (males) BISE through

telephone number 0322-6379961, he added.

