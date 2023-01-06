BISE to hold basketball, cricket & football trails

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ) :The trials to select basketball, cricket, football teams of board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Dera Ismail Khan for 'All Pakistan Inter-Boards Boys Championship 2022-23' will be held on January 10, here at Ratta Kulachi sports Complex.

The Director Sports of BISE Dera Ghulam Muhammad said," the BISE Dera will select players of basketball, cricket and football through trials to be held on January 10 at Ratta Kulachi Sports Complex." These teams would participate in All Pakistan Inter-Boards and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inter-Boards Boys Championship 2022-23.

The regular students of all public schools affiliated to BISE Dera besides private high and higher secondary schools and colleges would participate in these trials.