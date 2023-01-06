UrduPoint.com

BISE To Hold Basketball, Cricket & Football Trails

Muhammad Irfan Published January 06, 2023 | 04:30 PM

BISE to hold basketball, cricket & football trails

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ) :The trials to select basketball, cricket, football teams of board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Dera Ismail Khan for 'All Pakistan Inter-Boards Boys Championship 2022-23' will be held on January 10, here at Ratta Kulachi sports Complex.

The Director Sports of BISE Dera Ghulam Muhammad said," the BISE Dera will select players of basketball, cricket and football through trials to be held on January 10 at Ratta Kulachi Sports Complex." These teams would participate in All Pakistan Inter-Boards and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inter-Boards Boys Championship 2022-23.

The regular students of all public schools affiliated to BISE Dera besides private high and higher secondary schools and colleges would participate in these trials.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Football Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Dera Ismail Khan BISE January All

Recent Stories

MoHRE applies financial contributions to companies ..

MoHRE applies financial contributions to companies failing to raise Emiratisatio ..

18 minutes ago
 Virtual studio of Pakistan Television inaugurated

Virtual studio of Pakistan Television inaugurated

26 minutes ago
 Visa regime simplified for Pakistani businessmen: ..

Visa regime simplified for Pakistani businessmen: Kazakhstan Ambassador

49 minutes ago
 SHC hands over Dua Zahra temporarily to her parent ..

SHC hands over Dua Zahra temporarily to her parents

56 minutes ago
 PM directs to ensure implementation of energy-savi ..

PM directs to ensure implementation of energy-saving measures

2 hours ago
 Expo City Dubai to celebrate &#039;Happy Chinese ..

Expo City Dubai to celebrate &#039;Happy Chinese New Year&#039; January 14

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.