BISE To Hold Painting Contests

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 06:32 PM

BISE to hold painting contests

The Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Faisalabad will arrange painting competitions for matric and intermediate students on September 29-30

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :The board of Intermediate & Secondary education (BISE) Faisalabad will arrange painting competitions for Matric and intermediate students on September 29-30.

According to BISE Chairperson Prof Dr Tayyabah Shaheen, one student from each institute is eligible for the competitions which would be held at the BISE auditorium.

The matric level competitions would be held on September 29 followed by Inter level contests on September 30, she said, adding that school heads should send Names with bio data of students on Excel Format through email address paintingcompetitionbisefsd@gmail.com up to September 28.

The matric level students will contest painting completion under the title of "Chand Meri Zameen,Phool Mera Watan" whereas title for intermediate contest is "Pakistan before and after COVID-19".

More Stories From Pakistan

