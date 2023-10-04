Open Menu

BISE To Organize Qirat, Naat And Speech Competitions

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 04, 2023 | 08:44 PM

BISE to organize Qirat, Naat and Speech competitions

Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Faisalabad has decided to organize Qirat, Naat and Speech competitions in connection with Rabi-ul-Awal to highlight Seerat-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) board of Intermediate & Secondary education (BISE) Faisalabad has decided to organize Qirat, Naat and Speech competitions in connection with Rabi-ul-Awal to highlight Seerat-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him).

Secretary BISE Dr Habib-ur-Rehman said here on Wednesday that separate competitions would be arranged while male and female students studying in the schools and colleges affiliated with BISE Faisalabad would be eligible to participate in these competitions.

He said that Husn-e-Qirat competition among boys would be held at Government MC Higher Secondary school Allama Iqbal Road Faisalabad on October 09 followed by the Naat Khawani competition on October 10, urdu speech on October 11 and English declamation on October 12, 2023.

Similarly, Husn-e-Qirat competition among female students would be organized in Government Islamia Graduate College (Women) Eidgah Road Faisalabad on October 13 followed by Naat Khawani competition on October 14, Urdu speech on October 16 and English Declamation on October 17, 2023.

He said that position holder students would be awarded with cash prizes and merit certificates. Registration for these competitions was free of cost and the students could get them registered for these competitions up to October 07, 2023. More information in this regard could be obtained through telephone number 041-9330250 and mobile phone number 0333-6505885, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Education Mobile Road Male BISE October Women Government Merit Packaging Limited (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

'Free, fair' polls to bring political, economic st ..

'Free, fair' polls to bring political, economic stability: Sharmila

44 seconds ago
 IESCO continues indiscriminate action against runn ..

IESCO continues indiscriminate action against running, dead defaulters

45 seconds ago
 Forget company car, France embraces the company bi ..

Forget company car, France embraces the company bike

6 minutes ago
 Man Utd sink to new depths as season comes apart

Man Utd sink to new depths as season comes apart

6 minutes ago
 FM Jilani, Mongolian Deputy PM discuss bilateral t ..

FM Jilani, Mongolian Deputy PM discuss bilateral ties

6 minutes ago
 Sunak wows grassroots with speech to Tory conferen ..

Sunak wows grassroots with speech to Tory conference

4 minutes ago
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali inaug ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali inaugurates Mega International Live ..

4 minutes ago
 PM Sunak kickstarts UK election campaign with prom ..

PM Sunak kickstarts UK election campaign with promise of 'change'

4 minutes ago
 More than 75,000 US healthcare workers begin 3-day ..

More than 75,000 US healthcare workers begin 3-day strike

4 minutes ago
 BISP conducts E-Katchery at Zonal office

BISP conducts E-Katchery at Zonal office

4 minutes ago
 Thai PM vows action on guns after deadly mall shoo ..

Thai PM vows action on guns after deadly mall shooting

11 minutes ago
 Meeting emphasize transparency in mineral lease ma ..

Meeting emphasize transparency in mineral lease matters

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan