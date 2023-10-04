BISE to organize Qirat, Naat and Speech competitions

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) board of Intermediate & Secondary education (BISE) Faisalabad has decided to organize Qirat, Naat and Speech competitions in connection with Rabi-ul-Awal to highlight Seerat-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him).

Secretary BISE Dr Habib-ur-Rehman said here on Wednesday that separate competitions would be arranged while male and female students studying in the schools and colleges affiliated with BISE Faisalabad would be eligible to participate in these competitions.

He said that Husn-e-Qirat competition among boys would be held at Government MC Higher Secondary school Allama Iqbal Road Faisalabad on October 09 followed by the Naat Khawani competition on October 10, urdu speech on October 11 and English declamation on October 12, 2023.

Similarly, Husn-e-Qirat competition among female students would be organized in Government Islamia Graduate College (Women) Eidgah Road Faisalabad on October 13 followed by Naat Khawani competition on October 14, Urdu speech on October 16 and English Declamation on October 17, 2023.

He said that position holder students would be awarded with cash prizes and merit certificates. Registration for these competitions was free of cost and the students could get them registered for these competitions up to October 07, 2023. More information in this regard could be obtained through telephone number 041-9330250 and mobile phone number 0333-6505885, he added.