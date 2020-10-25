UrduPoint.com
BISE To Organize Qirat & Naat Competitions On Oct 27-28

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 25th October 2020 | 02:20 PM

BISE to organize Qirat & Naat competitions on Oct 27-28

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2020 ) :The board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Faisalabad will organize Qirat & Naat competitions in connection with Jashn-e-Milad at its auditorium here on October 27 and 28, 2020.

BISE Chairperson Prof Dr Tayyabah Shaheen said on Sunday that Qirat and Naat competitions among Matric level students would commence at 9 a.m. on October 27 (Tuesday), whereas, these contest will be held among collegians at the same venue on October 28 (Wednesday).

More information in this regard can be obtained through telephone number 041-9330250, she added.

