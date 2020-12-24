UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

BISE Uploads English Question Wise Guidelines For Matric

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 04:20 PM

BISE uploads English question wise guidelines for Matric

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :The board of Intermediate and Secondary education(BISE) on Thursday uploaded question wise guidelines for Secondary school Certificate (SSC) examination 2021 in subject of English.

The guidelines have been made keeping in view Advanced Learning Progarmme (APL) which are available at Board's website www.

bise.edu.pk.

Teachers, parents , students and educational institutions have been advised to check these instruction because SSC Examination next year will be given accordingly, said a handout issued here.

Related Topics

BISE Attock Petroleum Limited

Recent Stories

HBL Pakistan Super League 2021 local players categ ..

16 seconds ago

Lahore, Karachi to host PSL 6th edition next year ..

32 minutes ago

Casillas joins Ronaldo and Lewandowski on list of ..

51 minutes ago

Govt taking practical steps for speedy progress of ..

1 minute ago

OPCW Visit to Russia Over Navalny Case Impossible ..

1 minute ago

Asif Ali Zardari invites JUI-F Chief to Gharhi Khu ..

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.