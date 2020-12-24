BISE uploads English question wise guidelines for Matric

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :The board of Intermediate and Secondary education(BISE) on Thursday uploaded question wise guidelines for Secondary school Certificate (SSC) examination 2021 in subject of English.

The guidelines have been made keeping in view Advanced Learning Progarmme (APL) which are available at Board's website www.

bise.edu.pk.

Teachers, parents , students and educational institutions have been advised to check these instruction because SSC Examination next year will be given accordingly, said a handout issued here.