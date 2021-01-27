BISE uploads sample papers on website

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Faisalabad uploaded English paper on its website according to Accelerated Learning Program(ALP) issued by Punjab Textbook Board for the facility of Matric (ninth & tenth) students 2021.

A spokesman of education said here on Wednesday that BISE Faisalabad prepared English paper for matric students in the light of ALP of Punjab Textbook Board and uploaded it on board website www.bisefsd.edu.pk.

The students should download the paper from board site and prepare themselves for Matric exams, he added.