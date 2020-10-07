BISE uploads smart syllabus for SSC exam

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :The board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) uploaded smart syllabus for Secondary school Certificate (SSC) 2011 in wake of COVID-19.

The BISE uploaded the syllabus recommended by Punjab Curriculum & Textbook Board at its website (www.bisemultan.edu.

pk) for information of educational Institutions, students and their parents.

The SSC examination 2021 will be conducted from the prescribed syllabus.

It merits mentioning here that students and their parents were much worried specially for boards examinations after global pandemic.

It was decided unanimously by all BISEs of Punjab to curtail the syllabus for the examination.