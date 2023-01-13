BISE wins interboards handball tournament

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :Board of Intermediate & Secondary education (BISE) on Friday conquered inter-boards handball tournament wherein teams of five boards competed on single league basis.

The BISE team remained undefeated in the whole tournament by winning all four matches being played in the main campus.

The teams of BISEs Gurjanwala, Swat, Bannu and Malakand participated in the tournament.

Gujranwala board team turned out to be runner up by winning three matches followed by Malakand board which notched third position while BISE Swat couldn't win a single match.

Chairman BISE, Hafiz Muhammad Qasim, distributed prizes among the winners.