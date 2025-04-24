BISEB announces 9th, 10tth exams from June 12 in N Waziristan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) The Board of Intermediate and Secondary education Bannu (BISEB) on Thursday announced that the 9th and 10th grade examinations in North Waziristan will start from June 12.

According to an official notification, while the exams are currently underway in other regions under the board’s jurisdiction, the schedule for North Waziristan had to be postponed due to unavoidable circumstances.

The board has now finalized June 12 as the new date for the commencement of exams in the region.

Preparations for conducting the examinations in North Waziristan have been expedited to ensure smooth execution, the notification further stated.

