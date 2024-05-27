BISEH postpones HSC II Exam papers on May 28

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Hyderabad has notified for the information of all concerned candidates that Annual Examinations of HSC part-II scheduled to be held on May 28 have been postponed due to ‘Youm-e-Takbeer’

According to an announcement issued here on Monday the Controller Examination informed that postponed annual Exams papers date will be announce later .

