BISEH Postpones HSC II Exam Papers On May 28

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 27, 2024 | 10:40 PM

BISEH postpones HSC II Exam papers on May 28

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Hyderabad has notified for the information of all concerned candidates that Annual Examinations of HSC part-II scheduled to be held on May 28 have been postponed due to ‘Youm-e-Takbeer’

According to an announcement issued here on Monday the Controller Examination informed that postponed annual Exams papers date will be announce later .

APP/mwq

