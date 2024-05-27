BISEH Postpones HSC II Exam Papers On May 28
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 27, 2024 | 10:40 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Hyderabad has notified for the information of all concerned candidates that Annual Examinations of HSC part-II scheduled to be held on May 28 have been postponed due to ‘Youm-e-Takbeer’
According to an announcement issued here on Monday the Controller Examination informed that postponed annual Exams papers date will be announce later .
APP/mwq
Recent Stories
North Korea's military satellite launch fails as rocket explodes mid-flight
Increase in FED rate on cigarettes advised for health, revenue collection
Hardik Pandya's wife Natasha responds to divorce rumors
Secretary Information Pakistan Muslim League Quied-e-Azam Khawaja Rameez Hasan c ..
Federal, KP govts agree to jointly work to overcome power losses
Govt announces public holiday for Youm-e-Takbeer on May 28
PCB Women's University Cricket Tournament 2024 to kick off tomorrow
The Game-Changer: 5 compelling reasons to embrace gaming phones
PMD forecasts thunderstorm, rain amid scorching heatwave
Security forces kill 23 terrorists in KPK
Babar Azam overtakes Rohit Sharma in T20I runs
Seven desks established under SIFC to attract foreign
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Governor directs authorities to pay attention on restoration of Quetta beauty5 minutes ago
-
District peace and interfaith harmony committee meeting held5 minutes ago
-
Chief Commissioner rebukes Jinnah Garden Society for ignoring affected residents5 minutes ago
-
DC visits schools of Tehsil Daur5 minutes ago
-
Balochistan Assembly passes resolution regarding Youm-e-Takbeer5 minutes ago
-
Pakistan stands firm against hostile forces, becoming nuclear power: Law minister5 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits tandoors for availability of Roti at Rs 1315 minutes ago
-
HEC Chairman for expeditious efforts to ensure food security, mitigate climate changes15 minutes ago
-
Amir Muqam reviews properties placed under Kashmir Affairs Ministry25 minutes ago
-
LHC, subordinate courts to remain closed on May 2825 minutes ago
-
Officers must go in field to ensure provision of water at tail ends: Minister25 minutes ago
-
Friend killed over minor dispute25 minutes ago