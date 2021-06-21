BISEL to begin grade 12 exams from July 10

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :board of Intermediate & Secondary education Lahore (BISEL) will begin annual examination 2021 for grade 12 from July 10.

According to BISEL Controller Tahir Jeffrey, the exam will comprised only on elective subjects and no practicals will be conducted this year as per the guidelines by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

A total of 188752 candidates will appear in the examination and their roll number slips have been uploaded on the website of BISEL.

The candidates have been asked to adhere to the SOPs of Corona during their presence in the examination centers.