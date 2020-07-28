BISEP announces FA/FSs annual results, Law Minister distributes certificates

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :The board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Peshawar (BISEP) on Tuesday announced Higher FA/FSc annual results 2020 at a function attended by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Human Rights, Sultan Muhammad Khan as chief guest here.

The Law Minister formally declared the results by clicking a button at the Auditorium of Peshawar Education Board.

After awarding commendation certificates and shields among position holder students, the minister congratulated the students on showing distinctive performance. He also congratulated the teachers and parents for their dedicational work.

The Minister said the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf was endeavoring to introduce uniform education policy at every level.

The Federal and provincial governments, he said were making concentrated efforts to provide international standard educational facilities to the students.

He lauded the work of Chairman Peshawar Board, Qaisar Alam and his team and said they gave a unique status to the Peshawar Board and hoped that other educational boards would also bring reforms in their overall functioning.

The Reforms introduced by Peshawar Board's Chairman, Qaisar Alam and his team definitely deserve appreciation, the minister said.

According to the results, all three key positions were obtained by the girl students of Jinnah College for Women Peshawar. Maryam Nadeem got first position by obtaining 1054 marks while Fatima stood second with 1035 marks. Eshmal Johar got third position with 1025 marks. In arts group Umair of Islamia College got first position with 970 marks.