UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

BISEP Announces FA/FSs Annual Results, Law Minister Distributes Certificates

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 28th July 2020 | 05:40 PM

BISEP announces FA/FSs annual results, Law Minister distributes certificates

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :The board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Peshawar (BISEP) on Tuesday announced Higher FA/FSc annual results 2020 at a function attended by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Human Rights, Sultan Muhammad Khan as chief guest here.

The Law Minister formally declared the results by clicking a button at the Auditorium of Peshawar Education Board.

After awarding commendation certificates and shields among position holder students, the minister congratulated the students on showing distinctive performance. He also congratulated the teachers and parents for their dedicational work.

The Minister said the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf was endeavoring to introduce uniform education policy at every level.

The Federal and provincial governments, he said were making concentrated efforts to provide international standard educational facilities to the students.

He lauded the work of Chairman Peshawar Board, Qaisar Alam and his team and said they gave a unique status to the Peshawar Board and hoped that other educational boards would also bring reforms in their overall functioning.

The Reforms introduced by Peshawar Board's Chairman, Qaisar Alam and his team definitely deserve appreciation, the minister said.

According to the results, all three key positions were obtained by the girl students of Jinnah College for Women Peshawar. Maryam Nadeem got first position by obtaining 1054 marks while Fatima stood second with 1035 marks. Eshmal Johar got third position with 1025 marks. In arts group Umair of Islamia College got first position with 970 marks.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Law Minister BISE Women 2020 All Government

Recent Stories

International webinar on the “Role of S&T for Na ..

13 minutes ago

AI powered robots will replace humans on shop floo ..

46 minutes ago

ADX lists capital increase shares of JULPHAR

46 minutes ago

Ministry of Health and Prevention supports plans t ..

46 minutes ago

UAE continues providing free healthcare services t ..

1 hour ago

National economy is strong and resilient to overco ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.