BISER announces HSSC first annual 2022 examination results

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :The board of Intermediate and Secondary education Rawalpindi (BISER) here on Thursday announced the results of Higher Secondary school Certificate (HSSC) first annual 2022 examination.

According to Controller Examinations Prof. Nasir Mehmood Awan, the result status of private candidates had been disseminated to their provided mobile numbers through SMS.

Whereas, the result status/result gazette of regular candidates had been uploaded in the logins of respective institutes, he added.

He informed that total 58,327 candidates were enrolled, while 956 students remained absent.

He said, out of total 57,243 candidates, 23,519 male and 33,824 female students appeared while out of total 37,045 students including 12,273 male and 24,772 female cleared the exams.

Out of total 64.72 passing percentage, 52.18 of male and 73.46 for female while 20,088 students could not clear the exams, he added.