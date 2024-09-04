BISER Declares HSSC Annual Examination 2024
Umer Jamshaid Published September 04, 2024 | 02:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Rawalpindi (BISER) here on Wednesday declared annual result of Higher Secondary school Certificate (HSSC) examination 2024.
Member National Assembly (MNA), Hanif Abbasi was chief guest at a ceremony held at Fatima Jinnah Women University Rawalpindi (FJWU).
Chairman, Punjab Higher Education Commissioner (HEC), Professor Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed Khan, Executive Director, Inter Boards Coordination Commissioner (IBCC), Ghulam Ali Mallah, MPAs, Chairman BISER, Muhammad Adnan Khan and several officers of the Education Department were present on this occasion.
Natasha Rizwan secured the overall first position with 1142 marks while Mohammad Nazir Akhtar and Ayaz Shabbir got overall second position with 1141 marks. Farah Rashid secured overall third position by taking 1140 marks. 38,734 female students and 24,557 male students participated in the first HSSC annual examination.
The success rate of male students remained 45.87 percent while the success rate of female students was 63.65 percent. The overall percentage of successful candidates was 56.75.
Medals and prizes were awarded to the students who secured prominent positions in the examinations.
Addressing the participants, Hanif Abbasi congratulated the students and their parents for getting prominent positions in the exams.
According to the vision of the Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz, merit policy is being promoted in the province, he said adding, the future of the country is connected with the successful youth of today.
Hanif Abbasi said that the board under the chairmanship of Adnan Khan ensured timely announcement of the results which is commendable.
All modern facilities would be provided to the students so that they could get quality education, he added.
Hanif Abbasi stressed the need of adopting a positive attitude and said that any news must be verified.
Along with providing health facilities across the city, the education sector would be further developed, he added.
The future of the country depends on the hard work of the young generation, Chairman HEC said on this occasion.
The Chairman acknowledged the role being played by the teachers for character building of the students.
He said, ”All our challenges can be met by lighting the candle of knowledge.”
According to BISER spokesman, the students could check their results on the board’s website www.biserawalpindi.edu.pk.
In case of any difficulty, the students could contact the controller examination on 051-5450917 and 051-5450918 or visit the board’s Inter-branch at BISER Complex, he added.
