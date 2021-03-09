BISER issues notification to impose ban on Employees Welfare Association

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :Board of Intermediate and Secondary education, Rawalpindi (BISER) has issued a notification to ban any political activity in the name of Employees Welfare Association (EWA), BISE, Rawalpindi.

According to details, Dr. Ghulam Dastgeer, Chairman, BISE, Rawalpindi who is competent authority of the board has declared the Association as illegal and Banned.

The notification issued in this regard announces that any political activity in the name of the same association is also banned and the violators shall be dealt with in-accordance with the law and rules as the President and General Secretary of the Employees Welfare Association, BISE, Rawalpindi had failed to reply and provide any proof and evidence of the legality of the association in response to the notification of BISE Rwp dated 11.

11.2020.

The notification to impose the ban has been circulated with the permission of the authority for all concerned for strict compliance.