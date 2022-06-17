BISER sets up 173 centers for HSSC annual exams 2022 to start on June 18

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) :As many as 173 examination centers have been set up for Higher Secondary school Certificate (HSSC), Intermediate annual exams 2022 which would start in Rawalpindi Division from June 18 (Saturday).

According to Controller Examinations, Board of Intermediate and Secondary education Rawalpindi (BISER), Prof. Nasir Mehmood Awan, foolproof arrangements have been made for transparent and smooth holding of HSSC annual exams 2022.

The roll number slips have already been dispatched to the students by the board. The roll number slips of private candidates were sent to the students at their mentioned addresses while slips of regular candidates were uploaded on the portals of their related institutes.

Apart from the board's office at Morgah near Attock Oil Refinery Rawalpindi, the students could also contact the Controller Examination's phone number 051-5450917-18 in case of any difficulty.

Out of total 173 examination centers, 22 were set up in Attock, 31 in Chakwal, 21 in Jhelum, 76 in Rawalpindi while 23 combined examination centers have also been set up. 33 examination centers have been declared sensitive, he added.

He said that on the directives of Commissioner/Chairman BISER, Noor ul Amin Mengal, special arrangements have been finalized besides forming special monitoring teams which would present reports to the chairman on daily basis.

Standard Operating Procedures issued by the board for HSSC annual examinations 2022 would be implemented in letter and spirit and strict action in accordance with the law would be taken against the violators, he added.

Special squads for surprise checking of the examination centers have also been made, he added.

