BISES Announces Matric Second Annual Examination Result

Umer Jamshaid Published December 13, 2022 | 02:30 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2022 ) :board of Intermediate & Secondary education Sargodha announced the result of matriculation (part 2) annual exams here on Tuesday.

According to controller of examination ,Riaz Qadeer Bhatti,as many as 5100 students had appeared in the examination while 1896 were declared successful in the examination. Success ratio was remained 37.

18 percent in the examination,Where as in Bhakkar 2161 candidates took part in the examination in which 794 candidates got the success and success ratio was considered 36.74 .In Khushaab District ,1804 candidates had participated while 697 were remained successful with the success ratio of 38.64 .In Mianwali,973 candidates out of 2943 were declared pass in the examination with the success ratio of 33.06.

