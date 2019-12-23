Bishop Church of Pakistan meets Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor

Bishop Church of Pakistan Humphrey Sarfaraz Peter and Prof. Dr. Sara Safdar Monday called on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman and discussed with him matters of mutual interest

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019 ) : Bishop Church of Pakistan Humphrey Sarfaraz Peter and Prof. Dr. Sara Safdar Monday called on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman and discussed with him matters of mutual interest.

The meeting focused on promoting quality education of Edwards College Peshawar and revival of its historic status.

The governor said that grandeur and historic importance of Edwards College would be ensured and all available resources would be utilized to promote services of the college in the field of education.

Shah Farman told the delegation that unanimous steps were being taken to address the issues of Edwards College.