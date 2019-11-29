Bishop condemns desecration of Holy Quran in Norway

Bishop of Lahore Sabestian Francis Shaw condemned the desecration of Holy Quran in Norway, saying that every civilised human being denounced hurting feelings of people

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) : Bishop of Lahore Sabestian Francis Shaw condemned the desecration of Holy Quran in Norway , saying that every civilised human being denounced hurting feelings of people.

He said this during a meeting with Bahauddin Zakariya University Vice Chancellor Dr Mansoor Akbar Kundi here on Friday. He hoped that no one would relate anyone's individual act with his religion.

The VC hailed the thoughts of the Bishop having universal forbearance and goodwill gesture.

Later, he attended an interfaith harmony dialogue held at Islamic Research Centre, BZU.

Chairman Islamic Studies Department Dr Abdul Quddus said "we should live peacefully and exhibit brotherhood with one another". He said that we should take care of sentiments of one another. He stressed that each one of us must respect the Divine books.

The Bishop planted a sapling of olive and prayed for progress and prosperity of the country.