UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bishop Condemns Desecration Of Holy Quran In Norway

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 11:07 PM

Bishop condemns desecration of Holy Quran in Norway

Bishop of Lahore Sabestian Francis Shaw condemned the desecration of Holy Quran in Norway, saying that every civilised human being denounced hurting feelings of people

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) :Bishop of Lahore Sabestian Francis Shaw condemned the desecration of Holy Quran in Norway, saying that every civilised human being denounced hurting feelings of people.

He said this during a meeting with Bahauddin Zakariya University Vice Chancellor Dr Mansoor Akbar Kundi here on Friday. He hoped that no one would relate anyone's individual act with his religion.

The VC hailed the thoughts of the Bishop having universal forbearance and goodwill gesture.

Later, he attended an interfaith harmony dialogue held at Islamic Research Centre, BZU.

Chairman Islamic Studies Department Dr Abdul Quddus said "we should live peacefully and exhibit brotherhood with one another". He said that we should take care of sentiments of one another. He stressed that each one of us must respect the Divine books.

The Bishop planted a sapling of olive and prayed for progress and prosperity of the country.

Related Topics

Lahore Norway Progress Bishop Bahauddin Zakariya University

Recent Stories

Police shoot man on London Bridge after stabbing

2 minutes ago

Shehryar Khan Afridi urges political parties to sh ..

2 minutes ago

Punjab Police allegedly killed citizen

2 minutes ago

Shakeup in federal bureaucracy

2 minutes ago

Iraqi Communist Party Opposes US Military Presence ..

7 minutes ago

London Bridge stabbing treated 'as though terror-r ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.