Bishop denounces desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2023 ) :The Dioceses of Hyderabad condemned the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden saying that in the garb of freedom of expression, the blasphemous acts could not be tolerated.

Bishop Kaleem John while addressing the Sunday prayer demanded that the man guilty of the said profanity should be hanged to death.

He recalled that similar profane acts had previously happened in France, Norway and Denmark.

John said the Christian community in Pakistan had always stood shoulder to shoulder with their Muslim brothers to echo their condemnation of such acts.

The Bishop said all religions taught humanity, tolerance, harmony and respect for other religions.