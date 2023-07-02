Open Menu

Bishop Denounces Desecration Of Holy Quran In Sweden

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 02, 2023 | 09:40 PM

Bishop denounces desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2023 ) :The Dioceses of Hyderabad condemned the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden saying that in the garb of freedom of expression, the blasphemous acts could not be tolerated.

Bishop Kaleem John while addressing the Sunday prayer demanded that the man guilty of the said profanity should be hanged to death.

He recalled that similar profane acts had previously happened in France, Norway and Denmark.

John said the Christian community in Pakistan had always stood shoulder to shoulder with their Muslim brothers to echo their condemnation of such acts.

The Bishop said all religions taught humanity, tolerance, harmony and respect for other religions.

Related Topics

Pakistan Condemnation France Norway Hyderabad Man Bishop Sweden Denmark Sunday Prayer Muslim Christian All

Recent Stories

ZHO, Al Shaiba Group sign MoU on rehabilitation an ..

ZHO, Al Shaiba Group sign MoU on rehabilitation and employment of people of dete ..

2 hours ago
 Tour de France: Yellow start for UAE Team Emirates ..

Tour de France: Yellow start for UAE Team Emirates via Yates

2 hours ago
 France to host 3 races of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed ..

France to host 3 races of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed for Purebred Arabian Horses o ..

3 hours ago
 COP28 will act as leading platform to promote clim ..

COP28 will act as leading platform to promote climate justice worldwide: Jusoor ..

3 hours ago
 RTA awards contract for Garn Al Sabkha – Sheikh ..

RTA awards contract for Garn Al Sabkha – Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Roads Inters ..

5 hours ago
 DEWA’s R&amp;D Centre develops SPACE-D IoT gatew ..

DEWA’s R&amp;D Centre develops SPACE-D IoT gateway equipped with advanced tech ..

5 hours ago
Dubai Customs assists Japanese authorities in inte ..

Dubai Customs assists Japanese authorities in intercepting $310 million methamph ..

5 hours ago
 SILA names new director to lead mission to develop ..

SILA names new director to lead mission to develop Arab world&#039;s publishing ..

6 hours ago
 Nominations open for Date Palm International Photo ..

Nominations open for Date Palm International Photography competition, Date Palm ..

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 July 2023

12 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 02 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 02 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

12 hours ago
 Dubai Financial Market adds 26,953 new investor ac ..

Dubai Financial Market adds 26,953 new investor accounts in first half of 2023

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan