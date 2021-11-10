Bishop Kaleem John calls on DIG, discusses Churches' security

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Right Reverend Kaleem John, Bishop of Hyderabad Diocese, Church of Pakistan here Wednesday called on Deputy Inspector General Police at DIG office and discussed matters related to security of the Churches

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :The Right Reverend Kaleem John, Bishop of Hyderabad Diocese, Church of Pakistan here Wednesday called on Deputy Inspector General Police at DIG office and discussed matters related to security of the Churches.

Bishop Kaleem John expressed satisfaction over security measures at the Churches being adopted by Hyderabad Police.

He also assured full cooperation to Police from his community in maintenance of peace in the city.

The DIG also expressed gratitude to the Bishop Kaleem John for visiting his office and assured him of every possible cooperation in providing security to the Christian community, A spokesman said.