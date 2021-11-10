UrduPoint.com

Bishop Kaleem John Calls On DIG, Discusses Churches' Security

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 06:57 PM

Bishop Kaleem John calls on DIG, discusses Churches' security

The Right Reverend Kaleem John, Bishop of Hyderabad Diocese, Church of Pakistan here Wednesday called on Deputy Inspector General Police at DIG office and discussed matters related to security of the Churches

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :The Right Reverend Kaleem John, Bishop of Hyderabad Diocese, Church of Pakistan here Wednesday called on Deputy Inspector General Police at DIG office and discussed matters related to security of the Churches.

Bishop Kaleem John expressed satisfaction over security measures at the Churches being adopted by Hyderabad Police.

He also assured full cooperation to Police from his community in maintenance of peace in the city.

The DIG also expressed gratitude to the Bishop Kaleem John for visiting his office and assured him of every possible cooperation in providing security to the Christian community, A spokesman said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Police Hyderabad Bishop Church Christian From

Recent Stories

Divisional admin to set up museum to preserve reve ..

Divisional admin to set up museum to preserve revenue records

1 minute ago
 Chief Minister directs to improve law & order situ ..

Chief Minister directs to improve law & order situation in province

1 minute ago
 RTA Malakand issues inter-cities fare for public t ..

RTA Malakand issues inter-cities fare for public transport

1 minute ago
 IIUI holds national seminar on Iqbal day

IIUI holds national seminar on Iqbal day

1 minute ago
 KPT shipping movements report 10 Nov 2021

KPT shipping movements report 10 Nov 2021

1 minute ago
 Chief Minister directs to ensure availability of f ..

Chief Minister directs to ensure availability of fever medicine

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.