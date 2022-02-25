UrduPoint.com

Bishop Of Canterbury's Visit To Strengthen Int'l Interfaith Harmony, Dialogue

Prime Minister's Special Assistant on Interfaith Harmony and Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi Friday said the Bishop of Canterbury Justin Welby's visit to Pakistan would further strengthen international interfaith harmony and dialogue

He informed that the Bishop of Canterbury was arriving in Lahore this night at the Allama Iqbal International Airport where he would be received by him and Church of Pakistan's President Bishop Azad Marshal.

During his three-day visit to Pakistan, he would meet various high-ranked figures in government besides politicians and religious scholars in the country, he added.

Ashrafi said he along with Bishop Azad Marshal would give a reception to Bishop Justin Welby and also tour to Grand Jamea Masjid Bahria Town Lahore.

He said Bishop Justin Welby was a big name in Christian community on the globe and this goodwill tour would build cordial relations between the people of two religions.

