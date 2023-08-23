Open Menu

Bishop Of Lahore Calls On Governor Punjab

Muhammad Irfan Published August 23, 2023 | 08:48 PM

A Christian delegation led by Bishop of Lahore Reverend Nadeem Kamran called on Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman and expressed his gratitude to the government for showing solidarity with the Christian community in the aftermath of Jaranwala incident during a meeting at the Governor's House, here on Wednesday

Speaking on this occasion, Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman said that Jaranwala incident is very painful and reprehensible, adding that all minorities including the Christian community are equal citizens of Pakistan.

The Governor Punjab said Constitution of Pakistan does not allow hurting religious sentiments or harming anyone's life or property.

He said there is need to promote tolerance and empathy in society, adding that it is very important to inculcate positive thinking, tolerance, understanding other's point of view and high moral values among schoolchildren.

He further said that tolerance and respect for each other's point of view is very important for coexistence in a society.

The Governor Punjab said that he appreciates the Punjab government as some churches have been restored in the shortest possible time, and the rest of the churches will also be restored soon.

He said role of the Christian community in the creation of Pakistan and after the creation of Pakistan, in every field including health, education, and defense is unforgettable.

The Bishop of Lahore Reverend Nadeem Kamran, speaking on the occasion, said that the way the state and the people stood by the Christian community is commendable.

He added that the Christian community is grateful to the government for the in time response, compensation, and expressing solidarity with them.

The delegation comprised Cyrus Bhatti, Asher Ilyas and others.

