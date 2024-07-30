Bishop Of Lahore Calls On Punjab Governor
Umer Jamshaid Published July 30, 2024 | 08:42 PM
A delegation, led by Bishop of Lahore Nadeem Kamran, called on Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan at the Governor's House here on Tuesday
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) A delegation, led by Bishop of Lahore Nadeem Kamran, called on Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan at the Governor's House here on Tuesday.
Talking on this occasion, Governor Sardar Saleem Haider said that the Christian community is playing a positive role in the development of the country. He said that religious harmony and tolerance is very important for peace in society.
The Punjab Governor said that Pakistan People's Party has always given respect to the minorities. He said that the doors of the Governor's House are open to all people including minorities, students and party workers.
The delegation informed the Governor Punjab about various problems faced by them. The Governor assured the delegation to play a role in solving the problems.
The delegation comprised Amanat Barkat, Cyrus Bhatti, Reverend Qaiser, Reverend Zaman Sultan and others.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 August 2024
Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful
IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik
Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for night out with boyfriend
Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17
One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic isolation study
Provinces agree to continue consultation for addressal of water distribution
Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary detention, torture: UN report; Gute ..
Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand
Govt committed to export led growth through comprehensive strategy: Ahsan Iqbal
Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PTI chief seeks power by creating conflicts: Khawaja Asif11 hours ago
-
Media's role pivotal in promoting timely availability of data for Sustainable Population Growth11 hours ago
-
Nutshell Group announces strategic expansion into Middle East; promotes Mehrunisa Azhar to COO for P ..11 hours ago
-
Over 5 mln Muslims perform prayers at Prophet's Mosque in a week11 hours ago
-
Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful11 hours ago
-
IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik11 hours ago
-
Provinces agree to continue consultation for addressal of water distribution11 hours ago
-
Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand12 hours ago
-
Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA12 hours ago
-
Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help reduce energy prices: Awais12 hours ago
-
Murree's development projects to boost tourism, says Raja Usama Sarwar12 hours ago
-
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur for integrated strategy to promote i ..12 hours ago