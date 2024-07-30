Bishop of Lahore calls on Punjab Governor

A delegation, led by Bishop of Lahore Nadeem Kamran, called on Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan at the Governor's House here on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) A delegation, led by Bishop of Lahore Nadeem Kamran, called on Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan at the Governor's House here on Tuesday.

Talking on this occasion, Governor Sardar Saleem Haider said that the Christian community is playing a positive role in the development of the country. He said that religious harmony and tolerance is very important for peace in society.

The Punjab Governor said that Pakistan People's Party has always given respect to the minorities. He said that the doors of the Governor's House are open to all people including minorities, students and party workers.

The delegation informed the Governor Punjab about various problems faced by them. The Governor assured the delegation to play a role in solving the problems.

The delegation comprised Amanat Barkat, Cyrus Bhatti, Reverend Qaiser, Reverend Zaman Sultan and others.