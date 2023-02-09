Bishop of Lahore Diocese calls on governor Punjab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :Newly appointed Bishop of Lahore Diocese Revd. Nadeem Kamran called on Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman at the Governor's House, here on Thursday.

The 10th Bishop of Lahore Diocese of the Church of Pakistan was led by Bishop Emeritus of Lahore the Rt Revd. Dr. Alexander John Malik in a delegation including the Rt Revd Irfan Jamil.

Speaking on the occasion, Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman said the heinous acts of desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden and Holland hurt the religious sentiments of the Muslim Ummah. He said the Church of Pakistan's condemnation of the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden and Holland and raising its voice against Islamophobia is commendable.

He said hurting someone's religious sentiments is an unacceptable act.

The Governor Punjab said tolerance and understanding other's point of view is very important for coexistence in the society. He congratulated Bishop Nadeem Kamran on his appointment as Bishop of Lahore and expressed his best wishes.

The Governor Punjab expressed the hope that the new Bishop of Lahore Revd. Nadeem Kamran will contribute to the promotion of inter-faith harmony and peaceful coexistence.

In Church of Pakistan Lahore Diocese, the Enthronement service of the Bishop of Lahore was held on 18th January 2023 at Lahore Cathedral in which Rev. Nadeem Kamran was enthroned as the tenth Bishop of Lahore Diocese.