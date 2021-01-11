UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bishop Thanks DC For Security Measures On Christmas Eve

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 37 seconds ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 04:38 PM

Bishop thanks DC for security measures on Christmas Eve

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Islamabad Rawalpindi on Monday thanked the Deputy Commissioner Hamza Shafqaat for providing security to churches on the occasion of Christmas and New Year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :The Roman Catholic Diocese of Islamabad Rawalpindi on Monday thanked the Deputy Commissioner Hamza Shafqaat for providing security to churches on the occasion of Christmas and New Year.

"I take the honor to express my sincere gratitude for directing your sub-ordinate departments to take necessary security measures for protecting churches in the areas under your jurisdiction on the occasion of Christmas and New Year," said a letter issued by Archbishop Joseph Arshad.

He extended his best wishes to DC for performing the duties in a more professional and safe manner. "I pray that the Almighty God may continue to bless and safeguard our beloved country so that people may live in peace and harmony contributing towards the progress and prosperity of our motherland," the letter added.

Related Topics

Islamabad Christmas Rawalpindi Progress May God Best

Recent Stories

Applications invited for wheat production competit ..

32 seconds ago

Japan to Expand State of Emergency to 3 Coronaviru ..

34 seconds ago

Over half a million under lockdown as Beijing outb ..

35 seconds ago

Farmers advised to remove weeds from gram crops

39 seconds ago

Ghulam Sarwar Khan gets briefing on Pindi Ring Roa ..

14 minutes ago

Crew on crashed Indonesian passenger jet did not d ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.