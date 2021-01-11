Bishop thanks DC for security measures on Christmas Eve

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :The Roman Catholic Diocese of Islamabad Rawalpindi on Monday thanked the Deputy Commissioner Hamza Shafqaat for providing security to churches on the occasion of Christmas and New Year.

"I take the honor to express my sincere gratitude for directing your sub-ordinate departments to take necessary security measures for protecting churches in the areas under your jurisdiction on the occasion of Christmas and New Year," said a letter issued by Archbishop Joseph Arshad.

He extended his best wishes to DC for performing the duties in a more professional and safe manner. "I pray that the Almighty God may continue to bless and safeguard our beloved country so that people may live in peace and harmony contributing towards the progress and prosperity of our motherland," the letter added.