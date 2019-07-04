UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bishops Delegation Donates Rs5.6 Million For SC-PM Dam Fund

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 17 seconds ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 01:55 PM

Bishops delegation donates Rs5.6 million for SC-PM Dam Fund

A delegation of Bishops led by Member National Assembly Jamshed Thomas called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here Thursday and presented him a cheque worth Rs5.6 million for the Supreme Court of Pakistan and the PM's Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand Dams Fund

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :A delegation of Bishops led by Member National Assembly Jamshed Thomas called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here Thursday and presented him a cheque worth Rs5.6 million for the Supreme Court of Pakistan and the PM's Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand Dams Fund.

The delegation comprising President of Pakistan Catholic Bishops Archbishop Joseph Arshad, Archbishop of Lahore Sebastian Francis Shaw, Bishop of Multan Benny Travas, Bishop-elect of Faisalabad Inderias Rehmat and John Phillip submitted the cheque on behalf of Pakistan Catholic Bishops Conference.

The Prime Minister expressed commitment of the government to make every possible effort for addressing the issues of the minority communities.

The issues concerning Christian community came under discussion.

The donation is a contribution from seven Catholic Dioceses in Pakistan including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Karachi, Lahore, Faisalabad, Hyderabad and Quetta.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Multan Imran Khan Islamabad National Assembly Faisalabad Prime Minister Supreme Court Quetta President Of Pakistan Minority Hyderabad Rawalpindi Bishop Jamshed Christian From Government Million

Recent Stories

Dollar will come down if Nawaz, Zardari return loo ..

2 minutes ago

After Rana Sana’s arrest, Khurshid Shah advises ..

13 minutes ago

Rain likely at isolated places today

29 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan approves 21 member core ..

15 seconds ago

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan di ..

17 seconds ago

Zardari’s benami assets seized: Naeem ul Haque t ..

38 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.