Bishops delegation donates Rs5.6 million for SC-PM Dam Fund

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :A delegation of Bishops led by Member National Assembly Jamshed Thomas called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here Thursday and presented him a cheque worth Rs5.6 million for the Supreme Court of Pakistan and the PM's Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand Dams Fund.

The delegation comprising President of Pakistan Catholic Bishops Archbishop Joseph Arshad, Archbishop of Lahore Sebastian Francis Shaw, Bishop of Multan Benny Travas, Bishop-elect of Faisalabad Inderias Rehmat and John Phillip submitted the cheque on behalf of Pakistan Catholic Bishops Conference.

The Prime Minister expressed commitment of the government to make every possible effort for addressing the issues of the minority communities.

The issues concerning Christian community came under discussion.

The donation is a contribution from seven Catholic Dioceses in Pakistan including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Karachi, Lahore, Faisalabad, Hyderabad and Quetta.