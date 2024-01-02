Open Menu

Bismillah Tower's Shope Engulfed By Fire In Karachi

Umer Jamshaid Published January 02, 2024 | 11:32 PM

Bismillah Tower's shope engulfed by fire in Karachi

Bismillah Tower's shops were engulfed by a fire in the Gulzar-e-Hijri area of Karachi late Tuesday night, with no reported casualties so far

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2024) Bismillah Tower's shops were engulfed by a fire in the Gulzar-e-Hijri area of Karachi late Tuesday night, with no reported casualties so far.

According to police officials, five fire tenders were involved in the firefighting operation, facing challenges due to a lack of proper access and the building being filled with smoke, as per private news channels.

The Primary focus of the investigation will be to identify the root causes of the fire, which remain unknown at this point, according to rescue sources.

Law enforcement personnel also arrived at the site to assist the fire brigade in extinguishing the flames. The blaze resulted in the loss of millions of rupees, as equipment in the shops was reduced to ashes.

Despite the fire, police officials have said that there were no reported deaths during the incident. People promptly informed the authorities about the fire, emphasizing the importance of community awareness in emergencies."

Related Topics

Karachi Fire Police SITE Million

Recent Stories

Kashmiris to observe right to self determination D ..

Kashmiris to observe right to self determination Day on Jan 5

7 minutes ago
 LCCI president lauds establishment of Business Fac ..

LCCI president lauds establishment of Business Facilitation Centre

44 minutes ago
 Dry winter to continue; no chances of significant ..

Dry winter to continue; no chances of significant rain: PMD

44 minutes ago
 AJK government establishes Rs. 5 billion worth end ..

AJK government establishes Rs. 5 billion worth endowment fund for poor

44 minutes ago
 ECP asks PEMRA to cease broadcast of poll surveys

ECP asks PEMRA to cease broadcast of poll surveys

44 minutes ago
 1st Ocean Tennis championship underway

1st Ocean Tennis championship underway

1 hour ago
COAS wholeheartedly endorsed PAF's dedication to t ..

COAS wholeheartedly endorsed PAF's dedication to technological advancements, ope ..

1 hour ago
 PMA for provision of complete facilities before fo ..

PMA for provision of complete facilities before formal opening of Nishtar-II

1 hour ago
 Sports complex, universities to be built in Zafarw ..

Sports complex, universities to be built in Zafarwal: Ahsan Iqbal

1 hour ago
 Muhafiz squad arrest three criminals during routin ..

Muhafiz squad arrest three criminals during routine patrolling

1 hour ago
 Somalia rejects Ethiopia-Somaliland deal as 'aggre ..

Somalia rejects Ethiopia-Somaliland deal as 'aggression'

1 hour ago
 Bilawal visits Rashid Soomro's residence to condol ..

Bilawal visits Rashid Soomro's residence to condole over his daughter's death

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan