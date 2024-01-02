Bismillah Tower's shops were engulfed by a fire in the Gulzar-e-Hijri area of Karachi late Tuesday night, with no reported casualties so far

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2024) Bismillah Tower's shops were engulfed by a fire in the Gulzar-e-Hijri area of Karachi late Tuesday night, with no reported casualties so far.

According to police officials, five fire tenders were involved in the firefighting operation, facing challenges due to a lack of proper access and the building being filled with smoke, as per private news channels.

The Primary focus of the investigation will be to identify the root causes of the fire, which remain unknown at this point, according to rescue sources.

Law enforcement personnel also arrived at the site to assist the fire brigade in extinguishing the flames. The blaze resulted in the loss of millions of rupees, as equipment in the shops was reduced to ashes.

Despite the fire, police officials have said that there were no reported deaths during the incident. People promptly informed the authorities about the fire, emphasizing the importance of community awareness in emergencies."