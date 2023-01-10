UrduPoint.com

BISP Abbottabad Releases Quarterly Installment For Oct To Dec 2022

Published January 10, 2023

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) on Tuesday released quarterly installments from October to December for 12671 registered women in the Abbottabad district.

BISP Regional Office Abbottabad also informed the beneficiaries that installments of Rs 7000 each have been released for October to December 2022 which can be collected from any location in the Abbottabad district.

BISP has directed all the women beneficiaries to get the correct amount of 7000 and also get the transaction receipt, in case of any difficulty they can contact BISP toll-free helpline at 0800-26477 are Beneficiaries can also contact Abbottabad District Office Landline No.

0992-341260, Tehsil Haveliyan Office No. 0992-813294 and Lora Tehsil Office No. 0992-464070.

Through the Wasila Taleem program, BISP also released various amounts including 1 to 5 grades where 1500 rupees for male students and 2000 rupees for female students, for 6 to 10 grades 2500 rupees each for males and 3000 rupees for female students, similarly, for intermediate students 3500 rupees for male students and 4000 for female students.

