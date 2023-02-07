UrduPoint.com

BISP Abbottabad Releases Quarterly Instalment

Sumaira FH Published February 07, 2023 | 08:02 PM

Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) on Tuesday released quarterly instalment from October to December 2022 for 12,671 registered women in the district of Abbottabad

BISP regional office Abbottabad also informed the beneficiaries that the instalment of October to December 2022 amount 7,000 rupees have been released for each which can be collected from any point in district Abbottabad.

Through the Wasila Taleem program, BISP also released various amounts including 1 to 5 grades where 1500 rupees for male students and 2000 rupees for female students, for 6 to 10 grades 2500 rupees each for males and 3000 rupees for female students, similarly, for intermediate students 3500 rupees for male students and 4000 for female students.

BISP has also directed all beneficiary women to get the exact amount of 7000 and also obtain a receipt of the transaction, in case of any difficulty they can contact the BISP Toll-Free helpline at 0800-26477.

Beneficiaries can also contact land line numbers of the district office in Abbottabad at 0992-341260, Tehsil Havelian Office at 0992-813294 and Tehsil Lora office number at 0992-464070.

