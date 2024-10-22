Open Menu

BISP, ADB Join Hands To Empower Beneficiaries

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 22, 2024 | 08:52 PM

BISP, ADB join hands to empower beneficiaries

Chairperson of the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP), Senator Rubina Khalid in a meeting with the Country Director of the Asian Development Bank (ADB), Emma Fan held Tuesday discussed initiatives for empowering beneficiaries of the programme through imparting skill-based training

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) Chairperson of the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP), Senator Rubina Khalid in a meeting with the Country Director of the Asian Development Bank (ADB), Emma Fan held Tuesday discussed initiatives for empowering beneficiaries of the programme through imparting skill-based training.

The meeting focused on promoting a future partnership between BISP and ADB, identifying key sectors for skill training of deserving families, facilitating international certifications, providing overseas job opportunities, and strengthening coordination with provincial poverty graduation programs and awareness campaigns for deserving women.

On this occasion, Senator Rubina Khalid highlighted that BISP is currently providing financial support to 9.3 million deserving families, a number expected to rise to 10 million by the end of the year.

To further economically empower these families, BISP is initiating a skill training program. She emphasized the importance of acquiring international certifications to help beneficiaries secure employment abroad. Senator Rubina Khalid also stressed the need to link existing provincial-level poverty graduation and skill development programs with BISP.

Country Director, Emma Fan assured ADB’s full support in enhancing BISP's efforts to uplift deserving families and strengthen the ongoing partnership.

Both parties agreed to hold further consultations to identify suitable sectors for skill training and develop a comprehensive strategy for implementing key initiatives, including raising awareness among deserving women.

Related Topics

Job Women Asian Development Bank Million Employment

Recent Stories

SFA intensifies operations to enforce food safety ..

SFA intensifies operations to enforce food safety standards

5 minutes ago
 Police arrest outlaws

Police arrest outlaws

19 minutes ago
 IESCO issues power shutdown programme

IESCO issues power shutdown programme

19 minutes ago
 CM visits under-construction home of "Apni Chhat, ..

CM visits under-construction home of "Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar" beneficiary

19 minutes ago
 CM inaugurates Rs6bln development projects across ..

CM inaugurates Rs6bln development projects across city

4 minutes ago
 JUI-F chief inquires after Durrani’s health

JUI-F chief inquires after Durrani’s health

49 minutes ago
Ukraine says Russian forces advanced in key strong ..

Ukraine says Russian forces advanced in key stronghold

49 minutes ago
 Rawalpindi Police holds dengue awareness walk

Rawalpindi Police holds dengue awareness walk

49 minutes ago
 Harris and Trump push for every vote with just 14 ..

Harris and Trump push for every vote with just 14 days to go

49 minutes ago
 Agriculture ministers discuss mechanism regarding ..

Agriculture ministers discuss mechanism regarding animals vaccine production, di ..

25 minutes ago
 IG Islamabad holds online Open Court to grievances ..

IG Islamabad holds online Open Court to grievances public grievances

25 minutes ago
 Russia summons German ambassador over NATO Baltic ..

Russia summons German ambassador over NATO Baltic Sea base: ministry

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan