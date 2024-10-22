BISP, ADB join hands to empower beneficiaries

(@FahadShabbir)

Chairperson of the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP), Senator Rubina Khalid in a meeting with the Country Director of the Asian Development Bank (ADB), Emma Fan held Tuesday discussed initiatives for empowering beneficiaries of the programme through imparting skill-based training

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) Chairperson of the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP), Senator Rubina Khalid in a meeting with the Country Director of the Asian Development Bank (ADB), Emma Fan held Tuesday discussed initiatives for empowering beneficiaries of the programme through imparting skill-based training.

The meeting focused on promoting a future partnership between BISP and ADB, identifying key sectors for skill training of deserving families, facilitating international certifications, providing overseas job opportunities, and strengthening coordination with provincial poverty graduation programs and awareness campaigns for deserving women.

On this occasion, Senator Rubina Khalid highlighted that BISP is currently providing financial support to 9.3 million deserving families, a number expected to rise to 10 million by the end of the year.

To further economically empower these families, BISP is initiating a skill training program. She emphasized the importance of acquiring international certifications to help beneficiaries secure employment abroad. Senator Rubina Khalid also stressed the need to link existing provincial-level poverty graduation and skill development programs with BISP.

Country Director, Emma Fan assured ADB’s full support in enhancing BISP's efforts to uplift deserving families and strengthen the ongoing partnership.

Both parties agreed to hold further consultations to identify suitable sectors for skill training and develop a comprehensive strategy for implementing key initiatives, including raising awareness among deserving women.