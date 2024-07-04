BISP-ADB To Connect Beneficiaries With Global Job Markets And Skill Programmes
Muhammad Irfan Published July 04, 2024 | 06:14 PM
Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) and Asian Development Bank (ADB) have joined hands to strengthen technical collaboration for empowering BISP beneficiaries and lifting them out of poverty through innovative skill development and global job market integration
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) and Asian Development Bank (ADB) have joined hands to strengthen technical collaboration for empowering BISP beneficiaries and lifting them out of poverty through innovative skill development and global job market integration.
This was shared during a meeting between Chairperson BISP, Senator Rubina Khalid and Country Director of the Asian Development Bank (ADB), Mr. Yong Ye.
Speaking on the occasion, Senator Rubina Khalid emphasized the need for ADB's assistance in developing skill enhancement initiatives and connecting beneficiaries to international job markets.
“ADB's support in designing these programs will be instrumental in breaking the cycle of poverty,” she stated.
Mr.
Yong Ye reaffirmed ADB's commitment, praising BISP's exemplary National Socio-Economic Registry and its role in emergency response.
He noted that BISP's digital infrastructure has been crucial in reaching affected populations during emergencies, positioning it as a pioneer in Pakistan's digital landscape.
Senator Khalid acknowledged the ongoing collaboration with ADB and stressed the importance of continuous brainstorming for future initiatives.
Mr. Yong Ye highlighted BISP's leadership role in shaping Pakistan's social protection policies, given its extensive experience and innovative approaches.
The meeting concluded positively, with both parties committed to furthering their collaboration to achieve shared goals of social and economic development for BISP beneficiaries.
Recent Stories
SC suspends LHC, ECP decisions on formation of election tribunals
PTI Islamabad President Amir Mughal arrested again
Govt to provide Rs440b subsidy in electricity bills
Saba Qamar expresses regret over declining ‘Love Aaj Kal’ role
Mohsin Iqbal was unanimously elected as the new President of the Punjab Rugby as ..
LHC directs police to secure recovery of Dr. Shahbaz Gill’s brother
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 July 2024
IHC reserves verdict on plea against PEMRA notification
Minister for Finance meets with the CEO of Standard Chartered Bank
PTI jeopardizes state interests for political gains: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawa ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Poultry meat price surges in Bahawalpur4 minutes ago
-
NEPRA to hold public hearing on Monday about charging uniform tariff4 minutes ago
-
Nazir assumes charge of Commissioner IRD4 minutes ago
-
Balochistan govt provides scholarships to 75000 students4 minutes ago
-
Health advocates call for enhanced cigarette taxes for public health4 minutes ago
-
DC reviews cleanliness works in Murree14 minutes ago
-
All departments directed to make contingency plan for possible floods, Muharram14 minutes ago
-
Open court held under federal ombudsman14 minutes ago
-
Pakistan to pursue anti-terrorism, dispute resolution, multilateralism goals during UNSC term: PM14 minutes ago
-
PHA to upgrade parks and green belts24 minutes ago
-
New electricity tariff to be applicable from July 1: Power Division24 minutes ago
-
Tank Press Club's delegation meets Commissioner Dera, discusses local issues24 minutes ago