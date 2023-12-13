Open Menu

BISP Admin Closes 30 Devices Of Retailers Over Complaints

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 13, 2023 | 05:00 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) Benazir Income Support Programme administration on Wednesday closed 30 devices of different retailers after complaints for alleged deductions in Muzaffargarh and Kot Addu.

According to official sources, Assistant Director Jehan Zeb Kharral visited different areas including Ehsanpur, Dairah Deenpanah, Chowk Sarwar, Kot Addu, Sanawan, Pathan Hotel, Sultan Colony and some other areas.

He ordered strict action against the retailers involved in deducting Rs 300 to Rs 500 on payment to beneficiaries.

