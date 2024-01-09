Open Menu

BISP Adopts Transparent Mechanism For Identifying Deserving Individuals: BISP Official

Muhammad Irfan Published January 09, 2024 | 09:43 PM

BISP adopts transparent mechanism for identifying deserving individuals: BISP Official

Additional Secretary of Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Dr. Muhammad Tahir Noor Tuesday said that BISP has adopted a transparent mechanism for identifying deserving individuals

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2024) Additional Secretary of Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Dr. Muhammad Tahir Noor Tuesday said that BISP has adopted a transparent mechanism for identifying deserving individuals.

BISP is currently providing financial assistance to 9.3 million poor families.

During a Live E-Katcheri session at BISP headquarters, Dr. Tahir Noor informed callers that information regarding needy families is collected through a computerized mechanism, ensuring transparency at maximum level.

Dr. Tahir Noor further informed the participants that after the enrollment of new beneficiaries, they will also receive benefits of BISP initiatives such as Kafaalat, Taleemi Wazaif and Nashouma.

This comprehensive approach aims to address the various needs of vulnerable populations, ensuring their overall well-being.

The live E-Katcheri session, broadcasted through BISP's official Facebook account, aimed to directly engage with BISP beneficiaries and the general public to address their grievances.

During the E-Katcheri session, Dr. Muhammad Tahir Noor personally received live phone calls from BISP beneficiaries and the general public. Callers from all corners of the country actively participated, discussing a range of issues such as problems with the registration process, non-receipt of stipends, inquiries about eligibility status, and various complaints related to payment disbursements.

Dr. Muhammad Tahir Noor, directed the concerned officials to address the issues raised by the public promptly. He emphasized the need to personally contact and assist individuals in need, ensuring a comprehensive resolution to their concerns.

Additional Secretary BISP issued clear directives to all officials to resolve pending complaints immediately and submit a comprehensive compliance report by the end of the day.

This commitment to swift action reflects BISP's dedication to ensuring the well-being and satisfaction of its beneficiaries.

Related Topics

Resolution Poor Facebook All From Million

Recent Stories

FESCO issues shutdown program

FESCO issues shutdown program

38 minutes ago
 PM vows befitting response in case of 2019-like ag ..

PM vows befitting response in case of 2019-like aggression from India

51 minutes ago
 Senator Mehdi eyes February 8 as the day of PPP's ..

Senator Mehdi eyes February 8 as the day of PPP's historic victory

52 minutes ago
 Establishment of new university in Rakhshan divisi ..

Establishment of new university in Rakhshan division to promote educational acti ..

52 minutes ago
 DG KDA inaugurates arts gallery

DG KDA inaugurates arts gallery

52 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Lebanon sign accord for media regulatory ..

Pakistan, Lebanon sign accord for media regulatory bodies’ cooperation

51 minutes ago
US man held in Moscow on drug charges

US man held in Moscow on drug charges

1 hour ago
 Tribunal reserves verdict on appeals of Parvez Ela ..

Tribunal reserves verdict on appeals of Parvez Elahi, wife

1 hour ago
 District administration launches operation against ..

District administration launches operation against unauthorized constructions

1 hour ago
 Development work of G-14 in final stage: DG

Development work of G-14 in final stage: DG

1 hour ago
 Schools affiliated with Sindh University changes t ..

Schools affiliated with Sindh University changes timings amid cold wave

1 hour ago
 All resources to be utilized for transparent elect ..

All resources to be utilized for transparent elections: DC

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan